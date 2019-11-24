WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Conference time – for more than the usual participants

This week, in addition to the Thursday and Friday school holidays, most Seattle Public Schools elementary and K-8 schools have conferences instead of classes. Another school just had theirs:

The photos and report are from Denny International Middle School principal Jeff Clark:

Family involvement and conferences are not just for elementary schools! Twice a year, including last Thursday, the staff at Denny welcomes all families for conferences starting after school and lasting until after 8:00 pm. Thank you so much to our amazing families for continuing to partner with us in so many ways and to our fantastic staff for their unparalleled commitment and effort! Go, Dolphins!

