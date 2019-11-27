WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Thanksgiving, Black Friday/Small Business Saturday updates

Holiday info updates!

THANKSGIVING: Just added another spot to the list of restaurants and bars-with-food that told us they’ll be open – if you’d rather have tacos than turkey (or, for lunch, to tide you until dinner), Tacos Guaymas in The Junction will be open until 3. See our list here – and please let us know if you have additions or changes!

Then of course, Friday and Saturday you’ll be out shopping local … here’s one place to be:

BLACK FRIDAY/SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY: As featured in that short commercial, Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) is having a sale both days, celebrating its 8th anniversary (first holiday season since moving to Morgan Junction with co-housed The Bass Shop, also a WSB sponsor). Also in Morgan Junction, Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) has a Small Biz Saturday plan:

We will be providing free holiday gift wrapping from 10-5, treats all day and a special 10% off coupon if you spend over $50*. Larry The Librarian will be joining us for family reading time at 11:00! We will also be joining other independent bookstores with a Literary Angel Tree, providing new books to kids at Seattle Children’s Hospital. Look for the tree and basket at the front of the store and give the gift of books!

In The Junction, Black Friday is “Sleigh the Sales” day – starting with Easy Street Records opening at 7 am, and then a long list of merchants having sales you’ll find on the Junction Association Hometown Holidays page – then Small Biz Saturday has a separate list here. We’re adding it all to our Holiday Guide – not too late to send us your shopping specials so we can include them too.