West Seattle highlights for today/tonight, featuring #TurkeyTuesday

When we have recent West Seattle Turkey sightings to share – seven months in the neighborhood now! – it’s #TurkeyTuesday, so here we go! Still in the greater Admiral area. Meantime, on with the calendar highlights:

SSC HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT INFO SESSION: 10 am at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), find out about the bachelor’s-degree program in Hospitality Management.

BABY STORY TIME X 2: 10:30 am at two local libraries – Southwest (9010 35th SW) and West Seattle/Admiral. (2306 42nd SW)

POET @ SENIOR CENTER: 1 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle, Marjorie Laughlin shares poems from her first collection of poetry. (4217 SW Oregon)

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISERS X 2: 4-8 pm at Chipotle in The Junction (4730 California SW) for the West Seattle Booster Club; 5-10 pm at Circa in Admiral for Louisa Boren STEM K-8. (2605 California SW)

MOMS DEMAND ACTION: Local elected officials are expected at tonight’s West Seattle meeting:

Now that the election results are in, join us at our monthly meeting Tuesday Nov. 19th from 6-8 pm in West Seattle where we will have a fantastic opportunity to hear directly from state and city leaders on what they are doing to help reduce gun violence. We will be joined by West Seattle’s state representatives Eileen Cody, and Joe Fitzgibbon along with Sen. Joe Nguyen. Seattle District 1 Councilmember Lisa Herbold will also join us. To join this special legislative roundtable, email westseattle.momsdemandaction@gmail.com to RSVP and for location information. Bring any questions you have about state and local efforts to curb gun violence.

UNPLUGGED – A MUSICAL GATHERING: Acoustic jam, 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover. (5612 California SW)

OPEN MIC X 2: Two tonight – jazz open mic at The Skylark, 8 pm (3803 Delridge Way SW); hosted by Joey V at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

