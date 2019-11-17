WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Westwood Village car prowl; shotgun suspect followup

In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

WESTWOOD VILLAGE CAR PROWL: Reader report received this evening:

I was the victim of a car prowl outside 24 Hour Fitness last night (11/16) between 7:30pm-8:50pm. It was disappointing because it was my first real visit to the gym after starting a membership earlier in the week. When I left the gym, I found the driver-side window of my car smashed in, and some Seattle Public Library CD’s and personal CD’s in the passenger seat that were taken. Nothing of real value, but now I’m stuck with cost of replacing the broken window, which is money I don’t have. When I went back inside the gym to report the incident to employees behind the front desk, one of them asked, “Did you park on the Marshall’s side?”. I said yes, and he said there had been at least 4 recent car break-ins in that same area of the parking lot.

We checked Tweets by Beat – which, it should be noted, does have gaps – and found four car-prowl calls logged to WWV addresses since Oct. 1st.

CAR PROWL/THEFT PREVENTION: This month’s educational bulletin from Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner focuses on those two crimes – read it here (PDF) or below:

SHOTGUN SUSPECT FOLLOWUP: One update in a case we’ve been following – that of 48-year-old Michael J. Mullen, who originally made news in a June incident involving a “heavily altered” shotgun. Four weeks ago, we reported that he was back in jail, charged with misdemeanor domestic-violence harassment after an incident involving a roommate. Checking online court records, we see that case has since been dismissed but he was kept in custody on a “remand” in the gun case. Now he’s been found incompetent to stand trial and ordered to spend up to 45 days at Western State Hospital for attempted competency restoration.