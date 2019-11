The photo is from Steve, who hopes you will be on the lookout for his car, stolen overnight from Arrowhead Gardens in southeast West Seattle. It’s a Subaru Legacy Wagon, plates ARP2064, gray with cracked windshield and scrapes and dents, and he discovered it missing just as he needed to leave for work this morning. He adds, “Just got my Good to Go sticker and it has an SHAG Arrowhead Gardens sticker on the back window.” If you see it, call 911.