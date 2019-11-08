WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black CR-V; apartment-garage car break-ins

Two West Seattle Crime Watch incidents:

STOLEN CAR: From Joey:

Our black 2015 Honda CRV (license # AXZ7036) was stolen last night from in front of our home on the 1700 block of Alki Ave SW.

If you see it, call 911.

CAR BREAK-INS IN APARTMENT GARAGE: Thanks for the tips on this. At least four vehicles were broken into in the garage at The Huxley (4754 Fauntleroy Way SW) Wednesday night/Thursday morning. We obtained the police report today. It says windows were broken on three victims’ cars. While police were there, the report says, building maintenance told them about damage to an exterior door that leads to the bicycle-storage area, from which the garage is accessible. They believe that’s how the burglar(s) got in. No description in the report, but it says security video was expected to be available for followup.