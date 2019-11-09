West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police response in Riverview/Highland Park

November 9, 2019 1:03 pm
1:03 PM: If you’re seeing/hearing a big police response near Riverview Playfield – police were trying to catch two suspects in a reported auto theft and it turned into an on-foot chase. One person was caught by police, another by a bystander. (updated) A vehicle related to this was abandoned nearby on SW Austin.

1:21 PM: 2 juveniles have been arrested. This turns out to be a somewhat complicated case related to the theft of a car that has been reported ditched near 11th/Kenyon. (added) Here’s that car, a Jetta:

Two other suspects reportedly were in it so now there’s a search for them, with a K9 team involved.

  • David November 9, 2019 (1:17 pm)
    I think this is related to car stolen from its occupant at 7100 block of 32nd SW. It was a hostile take over of the car. I think the SPD officer on scene on 32nd indicated to dispatcher that it wasn’t technically a carjacking since no weapon was involved. Scary for me since I live on this street. Can’t imagine how scary it was for the woman who had her car stolen along with her phone and purse. The woman did a good job bringing this crime to the attention of many neighbors on my street, and likely many others that were playing soccer at Walt Handley field by screaming loudly for quite some time. I guessing that by bringing attention to the crime in progress to lots of witnesses helped in the quick apprehension of these suspects. 

    • WSB November 9, 2019 (1:21 pm)
      yes, further details are emerging. the actual stolen car is apparently near 11th/Kenyon.

