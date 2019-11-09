WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police response in Riverview/Highland Park

1:03 PM: If you’re seeing/hearing a big police response near Riverview Playfield – police were trying to catch two suspects in a reported auto theft and it turned into an on-foot chase. One person was caught by police, another by a bystander. (updated) A vehicle related to this was abandoned nearby on SW Austin.

1:21 PM: 2 juveniles have been arrested. This turns out to be a somewhat complicated case related to the theft of a car that has been reported ditched near 11th/Kenyon. (added) Here’s that car, a Jetta:

Two other suspects reportedly were in it so now there’s a search for them, with a K9 team involved.