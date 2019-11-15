WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run victim looking for witnesses; early-morning possible-gunfire investigation

Two items in West Seattle Crime Watch:

HIT-RUN: Anybody know who might have done that to Rebecca’s car in Seaview?

She says, “Came out (Thursday) morning to find my car had been hit while parked overnight in front of my house on 45th between Juneau and Findlay. I think I heard something (Wednesday night) around 9:30 pm. I’m interested if anyone has any information or saw / heard anything.” It’s been reported to police.

SUSPECTED GUNFIRE: We received multiple questions this morning about possible gunshots heard around quarter to 4 this morning near 40th/Edmunds, so we checked with police. They tell us they got multiple calls: “Officers searched the area, no damage, no evidence located.”