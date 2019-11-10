WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Highland Park shooting

8:59 PM: Police are investigating a shooting reported at 15th SW/SW Holden, and they’re closing Holden after finding at least two shell casings. One person is reported to be injured, but she’s not at the scene – she either was in, or got into, a car, and is at 4th/Michigan, just off the north end of the 1st Avenue S. Bridge.

9:09 PM: Police are searching the area near the shooting scene, with a K9 team. Meantime, the victim, reported to have been shot in the hip, is being taken to Harborview Medical Center.

9:32 PM: Police say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. They expect to reopen Holden shortly.