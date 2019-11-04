West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation; stolen art; more vandalism

November 4, 2019 11:56 pm
In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

GUNFIRE INVESTIGATION: 911 calls about suspected gunfire along SW Roxbury – one report was near 35th, one near 23rd – have police out investigating right now. They told dispatchers they’ve found at least one shell casing, near 26th/Roxbury. No reports so far of any injuries.

Two reader reports:

STOLEN ART: From Flóra:

Sometime last week a Swiss Gear suitcase was lifted from my minivan parked in front of our house on 46th Ave SW. I thought the car was locked but apparently only the driver’s door was. I am a textile artist, and the suitcase was full of my work: hand-felted scarves, some vests and the dress in the picture:

I am hoping to get my suitcase and my inventory back as I have some shows coming soon. Any leads are appreciated!

You can reach Flóra at flora@florafelts.com.

MORE VANDALISM: In this morning’s Crime Watch, we had two reader reports of car glass deliberately smashed. Here’s another, from Kathleen:

My windshield was a victim last night as well (we live at 49th/Charlestown.) Our neighbor heard it happen at 4am – a loud smash, followed by tires screeching as the perpetrators sped away. Pretty lousy thing to wake up to on a Monday morning! Sorry to hear it happened to others as well.

Comments following the earlier report mentioned damage to two schools as well.

