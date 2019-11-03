WEST SEATTLE ART: Garden Tour competition time!

From the West Seattle Garden Tour:

Only 3 weeks left in our annual West Seattle Garden Tour Art Competition!

We’re still accepting submissions through November 22nd and the winning artist will have their artwork featured on the 26th annual West Seattle Garden Tour through promotional materials like bookmarks and posters, our website, and the admission ticket book cover to this year’s event. $500 cash will be awarded to the artist for the winning submission. Winning and honorable mention artworks will be featured in West Seattle at Capers Home during West Seattle Art Walk on May 14 and HomeStreet Bank June 11, 2020.

Additional information including the competition rules and our entry form can be found on our website at www.westseattlegardentour.org/call-for-artists. Artwork submissions are accepted online and any questions on the competition can be sent to art@westseattlegardentour.org

Next year’s tour is on June 28th.