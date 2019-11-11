VETERANS DAY 2019: West Seattle info

(Bald Eagle at Terminal 5, photographed by David Hutchinson)

Good morning! No traffic watch today (cameras are here if you need them) because of the Veterans Day holiday. Here’s what you need to know – first, holiday changes:

Transportation

METRO BUSES: Reduced-weekday service

WATER TAXI: No service today

STATE FERRIES: Moment of silence at 11:11 am, POW-MIA flags all day

HIGHWAY 99 TUNNEL: First weekday of tolls

PARKING: In areas of the city that have paid street parking, it’s free today

Other services

SCHOOLS: Closed

CITY PARK FACILITIES: Closures are listed here

LIBRARIES: All closed, both city and county

USPS: Postal Service holiday

What’s happening today

MERCURY TRANSITING THE SUN: This semi-rare event, with Mercury visible crossing in front of the Sun – if you’re using proper viewing equipment – starts before Seattle sunrise, and continues until about 10 am. Seattle Astronomy plans a viewing event at Seacrest Park – yes, even if it’s cloudy, just in case there’s a sunbreak!. (1660 Harbor SW)

JUNCTION FLAGS: Help volunteers led by American Legion Post 160 put up The Junction’s flags at 9 am and/or take them down at 4 pm. Same meeting place for both. (California/Alaska, NE corner)

VETERANS HISTORY PROJECT WORKSHOP: 10 am-1 pm, learn to contribute to this project with oral histories, as explained here. Free workshop at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Georgetown Campus. (6737 Corson Ave. S.)