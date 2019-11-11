West Seattle, Washington

11 Monday

52℉

VETERANS DAY 2019: Flags & forget-me-nots

November 11, 2019 10:42 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | Seen around town | West Seattle news

(WSB photos)

In The Junction, flags go up for many national holidays, and this morning, volunteers led by West Seattle’s American Legion Post 160 put these in place.

You can help remove them this afternoon – meet at 4 pm on the northeast corner of Califorrnia/Alaska. Also in The Junction:

We found Nathaniel Cook, Nate Ford, and Michael Gross from West Seattle’s DAV Chapter 23 outside Husky Deli with forget-me-nots – they said you can get yours there, at Chelan Cafe, or at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) today until 2 pm.

Share This

No Replies to "VETERANS DAY 2019: Flags & forget-me-nots"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.