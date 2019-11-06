UPDATE: Collision at Fauntleroy/Edmunds

(WSB photo – substituted for previous cameraphone pic)

6:46 PM: Avoid Fauntleroy/Edmunds for a while – police are detouring traffic on NB Fauntleroy because of that collision between a motorcycle rider and car driver. The rider is injured and being taken to Harborview. Apparently his injuries are not life-threatening, though, as police tell us the Traffic Collision Investigation detectives are not being called in. They’re awaiting a tow truck before the scene can be cleared.

7:35 PM: The scene is clear. We’re checking with SFD for condition information.