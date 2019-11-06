West Seattle, Washington

07 Thursday

45℉

UPDATE: Collision at Fauntleroy/Edmunds

November 6, 2019 6:46 pm
6:46 PM: Avoid Fauntleroy/Edmunds for a while – police are detouring traffic on NB Fauntleroy because of that collision between a motorcycle rider and car driver. The rider is injured and being taken to Harborview. Apparently his injuries are not life-threatening, though, as police tell us the Traffic Collision Investigation detectives are not being called in. They’re awaiting a tow truck before the scene can be cleared.

7:35 PM: The scene is clear. We’re checking with SFD for condition information.

  • Craig November 6, 2019 (7:19 pm)
    Looks like that motorcycle (large dual sport touring ADV?) took quite the hit. Hope the rider is ok. Hope the car driver isn’t too traumatized too, must be terrible for both of them. 

