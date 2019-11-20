THURSDAY: City meeting about Camp Second Chance’s future

(WSB photo from June)

If you’re interested in the city-sanctioned “tiny house village” encampment on the Myers Way Parcels, Camp Second Chance, tomorrow night is the first major city-convened meeting about it in more than a year. In September, the city announced it had extended the camp’s permit another 6 months; what happens after that is expected to be discussed at tomorrow’s meeting, which was announced a month ago. It’s happening 6:30-8 pm Thursday (November 21st) at the Joint Training Facility (9401 Myers Way S.), a few blocks north of Camp Second Chance, which has been on Myers Way almost three and a half years. As of the most-recent Community Advisory Committee meeting, 33 men and 17 women were living at CSC.