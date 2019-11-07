Thriftway Holiday Taste, 4508 California design review, ‘A Few Good Men’ opening, more for your West Seattle Thursday!

(Sunrise from the bridge – photo sent by Donn – click to enlarge)

Highlights for the hours ahead:

HOLIDAY TASTE: The West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) sampling event is happening at the store 4-7 pm. (4201 SW Morgan)

JONAS MYERS: Live jazz at the Pacific Room (WSB sponsor), 6 pm. No cover. All ages. (2808 Alki SW)

DESIGN REVIEW FOR 4508 CALIFORNIA SW PROJECT: As previewed here, the Southwest Design Review Board will take another look at this West Seattle Junction mixed-use project tonight at 6:30 pm, Senior Center/Sisson Building. Meeting includes a public-comment period. (4217 SW Oregon)

BILL DAVIE: Alternative-folk music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

‘A FEW GOOD MEN’: Opening night of the West Seattle High School Drama Club production, 7:30 pm curtain. Here’s a preview:

Ticket info (veterans free!) in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE SOUL: Big night of funk/soul music at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. $10 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

