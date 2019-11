(WSB photos)

At Southwest Athletic Complex tonight, the West Seattle High School girls’ soccer team fought hard but couldn’t outrun Seattle Prep, losing their Metro League semi-final match 2-0.

(#3, Lilli Bedell)

(#8, Isabella Colberg)

Head coach Andres Lara Rodriguez‘s team still has a shot at going to state – they’re back at SWAC to play for Metro League third place Tuesday night at 7 pm against Roosevelt, also shut out tonight.