SOCCER: West Seattle High School girls play again Thursday

(WSB photos from Tuesday’s match. Above, #21 Mary Frampton)

The West Seattle High School girls’ soccer team has one more chance to keep their stellar season going. After a 5-0 loss to Roosevelt last night, they play tomorrow for Metro League 4th place.

(Above, #1, goalkeeper Lexi Foster)

Their opponent tomorrow is Holy Names, who the Wildcats beat a week ago.

(Above, #3 Lilli Bedell)

Winner of tomorrow’s match (5 pm Thursday at Southwest Athletic Complex) plays Saturday in a so-called “pigtail” match with either Mercer Island or Bellevue for one last spot at state.