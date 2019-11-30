Small Business Saturday, Christmas Ship returns, and more West Seattle highlights for today/tonight

(White-throated Sparrow, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights for this final day of November, from our West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar

SANTA AT CAPERS: First day or Santa photos at CAPERS, 9 am-noon Saturdays and Sundays, DIY photos with $20 suggested donation benefiting West Seattle Food Bank. (4525 California SW)

SHOP LOCAL! We hope you’ll shop local first EVERY day, all year long – especially today, which has become known as Small Business Saturday. Here’s the list of highlights in The Junction. … Elsewhere: Paper Boat Booksellers “will be providing free holiday gift wrapping from 10-5, treats all day and a special 10% off coupon if you spend over $50*. Larry The Librarian will be joining us for family reading time at 11:00! We will also be joining other independent bookstores with a Literary Angel Tree, providing new books to kids at Seattle Children’s Hospital.” (6040 California SW) … It’s Small Business Saturday, and Puzzle Derby at noon at Meeples Games, $20 per team of 4. (3727 California SW)

ANNIVERSARY SALE: 8 years for Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor), celebrating with a sale continuing today, 10 am-6 pm – and online! (6400 California SW)

NATIVE GIFT FAIR & ART MARKET: 10 am-5 pm, day 2 at the Duwamish Longhouse, art, jewelry, apparel, drums, more.

Free admission. Overflow parking across the street, with a crossing guard. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

SOUTH PARK ARTS’ FINAL ‘ART UNDER $100’: For the 15th and final time, the artists of South Park are putting on a show and sale of epic proportions. It’s at Seattle Design Center, 1 pm VIP entry for a fee, 2-8 pm free entry, more info here; see the artist lineup here. (5701 6th Ave. S.)

GARY BENSON’S CHRISTMAS SHOW: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), a “warm and cozy holiday performance.” No cover; all ages. (5612 California SW)

DIXIELAND JAZZ: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall, see and hear the Market Street Jazz Band. (7904 35th sW)

JACQUELINE TABOR: Award-winning jazz singer, 8 pm at the Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki. Ticket info here. (2808 Alki SW)

WEST END GIRLS: This month’s drag extravaganza at The Skylark, 8 pm. Ticket info here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘THE BEST YOU’VE EVER SEEN’: 8:30 pm at Parliament Tavern. $12 cover if you haven’t bought a $10 advance ticket. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

CHRISTMAS SHIP: The Dickens Carolers will be on board, serenading Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor) and the nearby shore, 8:40 pm. (1936 Harbor SW)

