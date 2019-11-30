SHOP LOCAL: 3 West Seattle stops on Small Business Saturday

You still have a few hours to be part of Small Business Saturday – we peeked in at three WSB sponsors in The Junction:

AGAIN & AGAIN/KID FRIENDLY FOOTWEAR (4832 California SW): Need to weatherproof your little one?

We found a rack full of those colorful coveralls, among many other types of kids’ items. (And if you’re looking for work, they told us they need help! Especially if you specialize in multitasking.)

MY THREE LITTLE BIRDS (4736 California SW): First holiday season in The Junction for this just-moved shop:

The spacious new space holds a variety of kid stuff for family shopping. And they’re having a SBS sale – 40 percent to 60 percent off select items/brands.

VAIN (4513 California SW): It’s not just a hair salon – it’s a boutique!

The SBS sale at VAIN is a discount on hair products. Keep watch for other shopping events throughout th season.

P.S. Come to The Junction tomorrow to visit Santa’s House on the south end of the Farmers’ Market, 11 am-2 pm – free holiday face-painting!!