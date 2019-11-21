Schools, music, meetings, merriment, more for your West Seattle Thursday!

(Ship traffic off Alki, photographed by Jim Borrow)

First, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HOLIDAY KICKOFF: The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s November “After Hours” event kicks off the holidays at Westwood Village, starting at Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor) at 5:30 pm. (2600 SW Barton)

And from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD TALKS I-976: Two weeks after the election, the Sound Transit Board talks about the effects of I-976 during its 1:30-4 pm meeting at the boardroom downtown. Here’s the agenda (PDF); you can watch live here. (401 S. Jackson)

CLIMATE CHANGE: Presentation tonight at the West Seattle (Admiral) Library, 5:30 pm. (2306 42nd SW)

WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: What happens next? This Sound Transit “neighborhood forum” is meant for you to hear about and talk about it. 6 pm at Alki Masonic Center in The Junction. (4736 40th SW)

AMERICANA MUSIC: Curtis Moore at the Pacific Room (WSB sponsor), 6-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (2808 Alki SW)

SHAUNA AHERN: The author of “Gluten-Free Girl” reads from her new book “Enough” at Paper Boat Booksellers, 6 pm. (6040 California SW)

EXPLORER WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Future middle-schooler in the house? You’re invited to learn about Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor) at tonight’s open house, 6:30 pm. (10015 28th SW)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE’S FUTURE: As announced last month, the tiny-house encampment’s future will be addressed a city-convened meeting at the Joint Training Facility in southeast West Seattle at 6:30 pm. (9401 Myers Way S.)

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: Board meeting at 7 pm, community welcome, Alki UCC parlor. (6115 SW Hinds)

‘HEAD OVER HEELS’ OPENING NIGHT: 7:30 pm curtain at ArtsWest for the new musical. A few tickets remain – check here. (4711 California SW)

SCREENAGERS, NEXT CHAPTER: The documentary focuses on how to help your teens deal in a screen-focused world. As previewed here, a free showing (donations accepted to cover costs) starts at 7:30 pm in the auditorium at Chief Sealth International High School, presented by the CSIHS PTSA. All welcome. (2600 SW Thistle)

ECLECTIC ROCK: Three bands at Parliament Tavern, $8 cover, 9 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)