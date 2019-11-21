Possible ‘meteor outburst’ visible tonight – here’s when/where to look

If the sky stays clear – a “legendary meteor shower,” explained here, might be visible tonight. Here’s what West Seattle’s longtime skywatching expert Alice Enevoldsen says:

Ok, West Seattle. 8pm-9:30pm LOOK EAST. There might be a meteor outburst (100s of shooting stars) for 15 minutes in that window. Highest probability is 8:50pm.@westseattleblog

I'm still sorting out my stargazing plans for tonight. https://t.co/gSFQ2ZtWde — Alice's AstroInfo (@AlicesAstroInfo) November 21, 2019

And some bonus advice added by @WestSeaWx: “Might I add, get as high in elevation as possible w/an unobstructed view.” The absolute highest elevation in West Seattle – the entire city, in fact – is in Myrtle Reservoir Park (35th/Myrtle), though its eastward view is NOT unobstructed. Forecast, meantime, looks clear and cold.