Possible ‘meteor outburst’ visible tonight – here’s when/where to look

November 21, 2019 11:57 am
If the sky stays clear – a “legendary meteor shower,” explained here, might be visible tonight. Here’s what West Seattle’s longtime skywatching expert Alice Enevoldsen says:

And some bonus advice added by @WestSeaWx: “Might I add, get as high in elevation as possible w/an unobstructed view.” The absolute highest elevation in West Seattle – the entire city, in fact – is in Myrtle Reservoir Park (35th/Myrtle), though its eastward view is NOT unobstructed. Forecast, meantime, looks clear and cold.

  • Jissy November 21, 2019 (12:05 pm)
    Thanks so much for the info, WSB & Alice… we were watching the kp levels last night for a chance to see the northern lights.  Can either Alice or WestSeawx day if Westcrest might be a good spot?  Or Jefferson park?  I have a 10 year old who is jazzed for all this stuff!!  

    • WSB November 21, 2019 (12:39 pm)
      I don’t know if either will respond on this thread (I’ll ask on Twitter) – Westcrest’s high meadow sounds promising to me. As for last night, I would have posted if the aurora had seemed promising but I checked over the course of a couple hours and it didn’t ever get to the level so far as I saw …

  • KayK November 21, 2019 (12:40 pm)
    Westcrest seems like it would be good. Great views to the east.

