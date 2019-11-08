UPDATE: Police search after 1 person shot in South Delridge

6:48 PM: SPD and SFD are heading to the 8600 block of 18th SW for a reported shooting. More to come.

6:55 PM: At least one person’s been shot. Police are searching with K9 and the Guardian One helicopter – but no one is reported in custody. The shooting is now reported to have happened in an alley west of 18th/Thistle.

7:05 PM: The victim is female, we’ve learned at the scene, and is being taken to Harborview Medical Center.

7:11 PM: We’ve also learned at the scene that the victim is 19 years old. An area resident says the first they heard of this was a group of young people on the run, yelling that someone had been shot.

7:18 PM: SPD says the victim’s injury is not life-threatening. Gang Unit detectives have joined the officers investigating.