UPDATE: Police search after 1 person shot in South Delridge

November 8, 2019 6:48 pm
|      12 COMMENTS
6:48 PM: SPD and SFD are heading to the 8600 block of 18th SW for a reported shooting. More to come.

6:55 PM: At least one person’s been shot. Police are searching with K9 and the Guardian One helicopter – but no one is reported in custody. The shooting is now reported to have happened in an alley west of 18th/Thistle.

7:05 PM: The victim is female, we’ve learned at the scene, and is being taken to Harborview Medical Center.

7:11 PM: We’ve also learned at the scene that the victim is 19 years old. An area resident says the first they heard of this was a group of young people on the run, yelling that someone had been shot.

7:18 PM: SPD says the victim’s injury is not life-threatening. Gang Unit detectives have joined the officers investigating.

12 Replies to "UPDATE: Police search after 1 person shot in South Delridge"

  • C November 8, 2019 (6:54 pm)
    We’re a block away–heard 3 shots and a woman yelling “he hit me!” Sirens are still going everywhere. Sounds like they have Guardian 1 up now.

  • sol November 8, 2019 (6:56 pm)
    Multiple squad cars headed south on Delridge, along with a helicopter, at 6:53pm.

  • C November 8, 2019 (7:02 pm)
    My kids say there is a helicopter circling the football game at SWAC

    • WSB November 8, 2019 (7:09 pm)
      Guardian One, as mentioned in the story, is in the area. SWAC is several blocks west of there. Tracker shows a TV helicopter too, which is odd since they are usually off duty by now.

  • Eric November 8, 2019 (7:02 pm)
    Can confirm. At least three squad cars and the helicopter are visible from my window.

  • Debbie November 8, 2019 (7:03 pm)
    Lots of circling…

  • m November 8, 2019 (7:12 pm)
    A medic truck with flashing lights just parked in the street on 17th between Barton & Henderson. Related?

    • WSB November 8, 2019 (7:25 pm)
      No, that’s a separate aid response (low-level medical).

  • Diane November 8, 2019 (7:13 pm)
    Tons of emergency response zooming by. Incident was 2 blocks away from me. I can hear the helicopters over my house. Hope they catch the perpetrator!

  • Christine November 8, 2019 (7:15 pm)
    I can hear the helicopter in Highland Park

  • Michelle November 8, 2019 (7:16 pm)
    Heard 3 shots fired at about 6:30 and then yelling. I’m a block and a half away. Keeping a close eye on my street. Hope everyone is okay…

  • HP res November 8, 2019 (7:20 pm)
    Squad cars searching 13th moments ago

