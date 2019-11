Along with other options for tonight, you can see a soccer playoff match right here in West Seattle. The WSHS girls play Seattle Prep in the Metro League semifinals at Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 7 pm. The winner not only goes to the championship game but also is guaranteed a spot at the state tournament. Both teams are 12-3; the Wildcats, coached by Andres Lara Rodriguez, are undefeated in league play.