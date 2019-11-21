MUSIC: Northwest Girlchoir’s regional call for new singers

Northwest Girlchoir has sent out a regional call for new singers:

Know any girls who love to sing? Northwest Girlchoir has openings for new singers in grades 1-12 to join us in January 2019 – auditions and enrollment are happening right now! Learn musicianship, vocal technique, and performance skills, all while building lasting friendships in a supportive community.

Now in its 47th concert season, Northwest Girlchoir has empowered and inspired thousands of girls and young women in our region to lift their voices in chorus with others. Choristers perform for thousands of audience members at concerts held across the greater Puget Sound Region and on tours nationally and internationally.

Grades 1-2: Easy online registration is now open for girls entering grades 1-2 to join Prep Choir! Members learn music in a fun and nurturing environment as they prepare for exciting mainstage concerts. Sign up online at www.northwestgirlchoir.org/registerforprep

Grades 3-12: Fill out the Audition Request form online to join one of Northwest Girlchoir’s five progressive choir levels! Auditioned choir members enjoy performing at mainstage concerts, in the community and at special events, and even on tours. Learn more and sign up to audition at www.northwestgirlchoir.org/audition

Scholarships: Scholarships are available for every choir level and we encourage families to apply.

Contact info@northwestgirlchoir.org for more information or call the office at (206) 527-2900.