Memorial planned November 8 for Charlotte J. Dominico, 1938-2019

Family and friends will gather November 8th to remember Charlotte J. Dominico. Here’s the remembrance her family is sharing with the community:

Charlotte Joan Dominico, born September 19th, 1938, passed away October 19th, 2019 in Seattle. Born in Minnesota and raised in West Seattle. Parents Garrett and Marion Ehlers.

Charlotte married her high-school sweetheart Larry Dominico after they both graduated from West Seattle High School in 1956. They were married for over 40 years before Larry passed away in 1998. Charlotte is survived by her children Larry Dominico, Dina Bittermann (Jim) and Mary Jo Werlech (Mike). Grandchildren Nic,(Karissa) Joseph Bittermann. Larry, Sam Dominico. Danny, Joey, and Michael Werlech. Great granddaughter Kinsley. She has two older brothers, Roland and Darrel Ehlers.

Charlotte fought hard but ultimately lost her battle with lung cancer.

Charlotte worked in the legal field for over 40 years, but what made her the happiest was spending time with her friends and family. She loved being with all her grand boys, cheering them on sporting events and attending anything that had to do with being around and spending time with them. She was so proud of all of her ‘kids.’ She loved to cook for her family and was a spectacular baker. Grandkids always knew where to find the cookies and desserts.

Charlotte will be remembered as a loving Mom, special grandmother, and friend. Her happiness and love will forever live in our hearts.

Donations can be made in her name to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Funeral at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Friday, November 8th at 2 pm. 7000 35th Avenue SW.