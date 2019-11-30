Memorial planned December 9 for Elizabeth J. Novotny, 1914-2019

Family and friends will gather December 9th to remember Elizabeth J. “Betty” Novotny. Here’s the remembrance her family is sharing with the community:

Elizabeth J. Novotny

Feb. 24, 1914 – Nov. 26, 2019

Betty passed away just 3 months short of her 106th birthday.

She was born in Chicago and lived in that area until she retired and moved to the Northwest. She lived in West Seattle for 43 years. She is preceded in death by her son Bob Seger and husband Joe Novotny. She is survived by her daughter Penny Mulligan, 8 grandchildren, a bunch of great-grandkids, and several great-great-grandkids.

She and Joe loved to camp and travel and she could paint a mean mountain scene. She was loved by all and will be missed by all. Special thanks go to the Daystar care givers who took such good care of her for 5+ years.

Funeral service will be December 9th, 11:00 am, at the Yarington Funeral Home.