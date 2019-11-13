LONGFELLOW CREEK: Be on the team that dreams up its future

(October photo by John McIntyre)
Longfellow Creek … home to salmon … and pollution. The creek runs almost the entire length of eastern West Seattle, from Westwood (where it’s undergrounded) to the Duwamish River. Seattle Public Utilities is planning a water-quality project that would focus on reducing polluted stormwater overflows in the creek during heavy rain. But the project isn’t just about some big public-works facility – it’s also about other potential neighborhood benefits, as detailed here. So right now, they’re recruiting community members for an “Innovation Team,” explained as:
We are building an Innovation Team of nine, paid, community co-creators that reflect the diversity in South Delridge. The Innovation Team will guide and work with the Project Team. Team members will attend up to 8, 2-hour meetings this winter and next spring. The Innovation Team will help us:
• Create innovative solutions to achieve community goals
• Build relationships and community partnerships
• Understand risks when deciding where to make investments
Some examples of people we are looking for:
• A high school student engaged in design, poetry, filmmaking, or engineering
• A person for whom English is a second language
• Someone who leads an informal group like a women’s group, soccer team, or book club
• Someone who builds things or helps organize activities in the neighborhood
More details here. The original deadline to apply was today, but it’s just been extended through Sunday. Here’s how to apply.
| 0 COMMENTS