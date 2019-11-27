LIGHT RAIL: New round of testing in West Seattle – ‘sheer wave velocity’

Starting as soon as one week from today, Sound Transit plans the next round of soil testing for the West Seattle light-rail extension. Here’s how spokesperson David Jackson explains what’ll be done: “Also called sheer wave velocity testing, this will measure how vibrations travel through the soil at each site to establish a better understanding of seismic soil classifications along the corridor. Crews will be lowering a probe from a tripod to take readings and measurements at various depths downhole. Work at each location will last about 3-6 hours.” This is all part of environmental studies for the draft report that’s now expected to go public in early 2021.

P.S. A reminder – also coming up, the next ST “neighborhood forum,” this time specifically focusing on the Delridge station area, 10 am-noon Saturday, December 7th, at Delridge Community Center, 4501 Delridge Way SW. (Here’s our report on last week’s West Seattle-wide forum.)