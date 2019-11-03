How to reduce the post-Election Day suspense

Vote today if you haven’t already – each vote that gets to King County Elections before Tuesday means one less vote to count AFTER that first round of results. Best way to do that? Use a county dropbox for your ballot. Four are in our general area:

–Junction (SW Alaska, south side, west of California)

–High Point (outside the library, 3411 SW Raymond)

–White Center (outside the library, 1409 SW 107th)

–South Park (outside the library, 8604 8th S.)

You can also use postal mail but there’s no guarantee your ballot will arrive by Tuesday for early counting (but as long as it’s postmarked by Tuesday, it will count whenever it arrives). As of last night, 12,181 West Seattle/South Park ballots were already in, out of 68,521 sent.

