HONORING VETERANS: Dinner tonight, flags and ferries Monday

Gratitude was on the menu tonight, along with spaghetti, at the annual pre-Veterans Day dinner at American Legion Post 160 in The Triangle. On the stage – an empty table and chair in honor of POWs and MIAs:

Post 160 commander Keith Hughes talked about it, after a few words about the national organization’s new membership rules:

The free dinner is an annual tradition, free to all veterans and their families. Two more notes:

JUNCTION FLAGS ON MONDAY: Post 160 will lead volunteers putting up and taking down the Stars and Stripes in The Junction on Monday. Help is appreciated – you can meet up with them on the northeast corner of California/Alaska at 9 am and/or 4 pm. All ages welcome.

FERRY FLAGS, MOMENT OF SILENCE: Also on Monday, Washington State Ferries will fly the POW-MIA flag on all operating vessels, as well as observing two minutes of silence aboard each one at 11:11 am. After that, the ferries’ whistles will blow in tribute to all who have served.