HOLIDAYS: Days away from 2019 debut of Menashe Family Lights

Before the weather turned stormy late this afternoon, we checked out the setup under way for West Seattle’s brightest Christmas display – the Menashe Family Lights.

You’ll see some additions this year, including that reindeer by the front door. Josh Menashe told us the family is hoping to turn the lights on this Wednesday, Thanksgiving Eve. If you’re new – 5605 Beach Drive SW is where you’ll find it.

P.S. This year’s special night with Santa photos and a food drive for the West Seattle Food Bank is Saturday, December 14th, 6 pm-10 pm. (See the full list of West Seattle Santa photo ops in our Holiday Guide!)