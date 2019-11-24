West Seattle, Washington

25 Monday

44℉

HOLIDAY GUIDE: Where to eat on Thanksgiving if you’re not cooking; where to buy an early Christmas tree; more…

November 24, 2019 7:42 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news

We’re continuing to add to this year’s WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, your one-stop shop for seasonal local info, now through New Year’s. What you’ll find there now includes where to eat on Thanksgiving if you’re not cooking (three free local dinners included), where you can do last-minute grocery shopping on the holiday, where you can buy a Christmas tree before Thanksgiving, and much more. Beyond Thanksgiving, you’ll find the plan for tree lightings, shopping, concerts, Santa photos, the Christmas Ship, and other info as we get it – email westseattleblog@gmail.com if you have something to let the community know about.

Share This

No Replies to "HOLIDAY GUIDE: Where to eat on Thanksgiving if you're not cooking; where to buy an early Christmas tree; more..."

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.