West Seattle, Washington

13 Wednesday

51℉

HOLIDAY GIVING: Northwest Insurance Group collecting Toys for Tots again this year

November 13, 2019 9:58 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | How to help | West Seattle news

As the holidays approach, the season for community giving is under way. Want to help ensure it’s a happy holiday season for local kids? John Moore at Northwest Insurance Group (WSB sponsor) sends word that his office is once again a collection site for Toys for Tots. Just bring your donation of new, unwrapped toys to the Northwest Insurance Group office at 5431 California Ave SW during business hours.

This and other holiday-giving opportunities will be part of our soon-to-launch West Seattle Holiday Guide – still time to let us know about yours, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

Share This

No Replies to "HOLIDAY GIVING: Northwest Insurance Group collecting Toys for Tots again this year"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.