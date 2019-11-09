HAPPENING NOW: Shop and nosh @ Highland Park Improvement Club’s 2019 Holiday Bazaar

It’s the only West Seattle holiday bazaar in a historic community center, and you can check it out until 3 pm today: The Highland Park Improvement Club Holiday Bazaar is on!

24 vendors this year, of all ages – above are Girl Scouts Juliete, Layla, and Cora. Some items are distinctively holidayesque, some are not:

Food and beverages from the HPIC kitchen, too, if you feel like noshing while you’re there. It’s indoors at 1116 SW Holden. You’ll want to visit next Saturday (November 16th) too, for the Centennial Celebration!