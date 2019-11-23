HAPPENING NOW: It’s not just about the turkeys at Eastridge Church giveaway event

It’s known as the turkey giveaway, but what Eastridge Church is offering right now is also all about keeping warm – stacks of clothing to keep away the chill. It’s also about the volunteers – like these Girl Scouts:

Others had warm beverages for those waiting in line:

We also found a familiar face among those volunteering:

Mark Solomon’s job as an SPD Crime Prevention Coordinator used to include the Southwest Precinct; now he works in the South Precinct (and recently ran for City Council). Meantime, yes, there are turkeys:

And groceries:

No proof of need required – just show up at 39th/Oregon, while they last. (We’ll be checking back in a bit to see how it’s going.) Eastridge does this every year at tts two campuses, West Seattle and Issaquah, with 1,500 turkeys between the two.