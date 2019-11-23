West Seattle, Washington

23 Saturday

40℉

HAPPENING NOW: It’s not just about the turkeys at Eastridge Church giveaway event

November 23, 2019 10:20 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news

It’s known as the turkey giveaway, but what Eastridge Church is offering right now is also all about keeping warm – stacks of clothing to keep away the chill. It’s also about the volunteers – like these Girl Scouts:

Others had warm beverages for those waiting in line:

We also found a familiar face among those volunteering:

Mark Solomon’s job as an SPD Crime Prevention Coordinator used to include the Southwest Precinct; now he works in the South Precinct (and recently ran for City Council). Meantime, yes, there are turkeys:

And groceries:

No proof of need required – just show up at 39th/Oregon, while they last. (We’ll be checking back in a bit to see how it’s going.) Eastridge does this every year at tts two campuses, West Seattle and Issaquah, with 1,500 turkeys between the two.

Share This

No Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: It's not just about the turkeys at Eastridge Church giveaway event"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.