HAPPENING NOW: Hall at Fauntleroy’s 2019 community Thanksgiving dinner

Words to live by! That placemat is on a table at The Hall at Fauntleroy, serving up an annual tradition until 3 pm – a free community Thanksgiving dinner for anyone and everyone who wants to come enjoy it.

On the menu, along with roast turkey – cornbread chorizo stuffing, mixed green salad, garlic mashed potatoes, roasted brussels sprouts, gravy, and cranberry mostarda.

A lot of volunteer power – almost 100 volunteers – and donated desserts go into the feast, too.

Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering (part of DSquared) proprietors David Haggerty (below) and Meg Haggerty and David Meckstroth have hosted the community dinner for 21 years!

The Hall is on the south end of historic Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, 9131 California SW. (If you don’t see this until after 3 pm, see other options in our West Seattle Holiday Guide.)