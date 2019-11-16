HAPPENING NOW: First big day of West Seattle holiday season

It’s a big day of bazaars and business open houses, as featured in our West Seattle Saturday list … we’ve visited a few:

Cookies and carolers are at the Junction True Value holiday open house until 2 pm.

Bring nonperishable food to donate to the West Seattle Food Bank. East of The Junction, the Providence Mount St. Vincent Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale is on until 4 pm:

Wander into the lobby at 4831 35th SW to find decorations and gift ideas, along with treats. Again, the full list of what’s up today/tonight is here; our season-long Holiday Guide (frequently updated!) is here.