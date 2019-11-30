HAPPENING NOW: Chief Sealth IHS hosts season-opening basketball jamboree

High-school basketball begins! Chief Sealth vs. Vashon as afternoon-long, 8-team jamboree at Sealth starts. pic.twitter.com/8aqkTal6x0 — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) November 30, 2019

Ready for basketball? Chief Sealth International High School is hosting an eight-team jamboree through about 5 pm. We were there for the opening game this past hour, Sealth vs. Vashon Island HS. The Seahawks led most of the way, but Vashon tied it up in the late going and won 17-15 on a shot at the buzzer. Here’s the schedule (PDF) for the afternoon; Sealth plays again at 4:30 pm in the closing game, vs. Sultan HS. Photos later!