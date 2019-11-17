HAPPENING NOW: Bazaar @ Peace Lutheran, with milestone anniversary a week away

No football, no rain (yet) – here’s an option this afternoon: It’s all about the home-made and hand-made at Peace Lutheran Church‘s holiday bazaar, on until 3 pm. Above, the card for the kimchi is right next to the bake-sale tables. Other tables offer sewn, knitted, crocheted creations at bargain prices:

The bazaar’s in the church’s daylight basement, entrance just north of the northeast corner of 39th/Thistle in Gatewood.

P.S. One week from today – on Sunday, November 24 – Peace Lutheran celebrates its 75th anniversary. Events start at 9:30 am and continue into the afternoon – details in our calendar listing.