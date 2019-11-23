HAPPENING NOW: Bazaar-and-pop-up-palooza Saturday

As you might have noticed, today’s highlights list is peppered with pop-ups and bazaars. So we’re out dropping in on them.

STOP #1, ARROWHEAD GARDENS: Many handmade options at this bazaar, on until 3 pm in the community/welcome building on the east side of the complex (9200 2nd SW). We liked the bookmarks (above), which won’t fall out of your book like the traditional paper type. Jams, jellies, art, hats, bags, decorations, several rooms full of friendly vendors and their creations.

STOP #2, THE KENNEY: The bake sale impressed us the most here – otherwise it’s more of a rummage sale, on until 3 pm (lower level of central building, 7125 Fauntleroy Way SW). More stops ahead!