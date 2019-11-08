HAPPENING NOW: 2019 Fauntleroy Fine Art and Holiday Gift Show begins

(WSB photos)

Call it the first weekend of the holiday season. If you’re ready to look for gifts, the Fauntleroy Fine Art and Holiday Gift Show is ready for you.

(On the Fellowship Hall stage, hats by Millinery Artisan Guild Pacific Northwest)

This curated show/sale has 18 participants, set up in the Fauntleroy Church Fellowship Hall (9140 California SW) with wares from wall art to hand-crafted hats, jewelry to garden art, and more (here’s the list).

(Battleworks 451 booth, artist Christopher Allen)

The show’s open until 8 tonight, 10 am-4 pm Saturday, and 11 am-2 pm Sunday. No admission charge.