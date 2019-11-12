West Seattle, Washington

Greater West Seattle Middle School Info Night, Tool Library annual meeting, more for the rest of your Tuesday

November 12, 2019 10:57 am
From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LEARNING BUDDIES – MATH: 4 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, teen volunteers are there to help K-5 students via math games and activities. (2306 42nd SW)

GREATER WEST SEATTLE MIDDLE SCHOOL INFORMATION NIGHT: 6 pm, 13 independent and public middle schools from West Seattle and vicinity have reps all in one place, at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center – see the list here. (7000 35th SW)

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: Live/work/study/play in the Admiral area? Get involved! The ANA’s every-other-month meeting is 6;30 pm at Admiral Congregational Church – agenda’s in our calendar listing. (4320 SW Hill)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY’S ANNUAL MEETING: First-ever membership meeting for the West Seattle Tool Library! 7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FAUNTEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Monthly board meeting – community always welcome. 7 pm at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse conference room; agenda’s in our calendar listing. (9131 California SW)

OPEN MICS: Two tonight – jazz open mic at The Skylark, 8 pm (3803 Delridge Way SW); hosted by Joey V at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

