From ‘Sleigh the Sales’ to Christmas Ship, highlights for your West Seattle Friday:

(Barrow’s Goldeneyes, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:

NATIVE HOLIDAY GIFT FAIR: First of three days of the uwamish Longhouse Native Northwest Holiday Gift Fair at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse in West Seattle, 10 am-5 pm. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

BLACK FRIDAY ‘SLEIGH THE SALES’ IN THE JUNCTION: scroll down to Sleigh The Sales here – including the VAIN (WSB sponsor) sale on “everything black.” (4513 California SW)

ANNIVERSARY SALE: Thunder Road Guitars‘ 8th-anniversary sale. (6400 California SW)

WYATT’S JEWELERS SALE: Black Friday at Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor) in Westwood Village:

Black Friday Deals 50% off select items, and 10% off everything in the store. We have lots of new inventory & design trends for this season’s gifts!

(2600 SW Barton)

WINE SALE: West Seattle Cellars on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday:

TWO-DAY SALE!

All wines on the shelf over $20 will be 15% off (20% off for club members)

Note: discount does not apply to wines on hold or special orders.

Today’s hours: 11:00 – 8:00; free tasting from 5:00 to 8:00. (6026 California SW)

PLAYTIME: ThanksGaming and West Seattle Food Bank Food Drive at Meeples Games:

Spend an afternoon with friends and family for a fun day of fellowship and gaming. Food and drink specials, Free Pumpkin Pie at 2:00 pm, and lots of staff on hand to teach new games and help out with selection and play, adults get a Mystery Coupon for use later in the holiday season. Share your abundance by bringing a donation for the West Seattle Food Bank.

(3727 California SW)

HOLY ROSARY TREE LOT: The Holy Rosary Tree Lot, north of the school, opens for the season at 9 am.

WEST SEATTLE YULETIDE: Anticipated start of music-synched West Seattle Yuletide – schedule TBA. (38th SW between SW Genesee and SW Dakota)

CHRISTMAS SHIP: Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship in West Seattle! Two stops are on the schedule for tonight:

-7:25 pm at Lowman Beach Park (7017 Beach Drive SW)

-8:10 pm at Alki Beach Park (2701 Alki Avenue SW)

Kirkland Choral Society will be aboard.

‘HEAD OVER HEELS’: 7:30 pm curtain for the ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) musical – check here for ticket availability, for tonight and other upcoming shows. (4711 California SW)

BLACK FRIDAY PARTY: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern – wear black for this party with The Moonspinners. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

EVEN MORE in our Holiday Guide and Event Calendar!