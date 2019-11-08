FOLLOWUP: Community meeting set for revised 9201 Delridge Way SW project

Four weeks ago, we broke the news of a dramatic change in the redevelopment proposal for the auto-shop site at 9201 Delridge Way SW. Instead of a 4-story storage facility, a 5-story mixed-use building is now planned, with 51 apartments, 5 live-work units, and offstreet parking spaces for 8 cars and 59 bicycles. Today, we just got word from Caron Architecture that an “early design outreach” community meeting is planned, 6-7 pm Tuesday, December 3rd, at Jim Wiley Community Center in Greenbridge (9800 8th SW). Above is the flyer, in English, Vietnamese, and Spanish (or see it here in PDF). As it says, you also can answer an online survey to provide feedback – find it here.