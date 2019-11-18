FOLLOWUP: Big haul for West Seattle Bike Connections’ first-ever Cranksgiving

For the first time, West Seattle Bike Connections organized local riders for what’s become a holiday tradition in many places over the past 20 years – a food-drive-on-wheels dubbed Cranksgiving. West Seattle Food Bank was the beneficiary, and development director Judi Yazzolino sent the photos and report:

All I can say is “WOW”! The first annual West Seattle Cranksgiving was a huge success in our book!

The pedal-powered food drive organized by West Seattle Bike Connections brought bikers to the West Seattle Food Bank last Saturday. They met up with their teams, got their food list and instructions, and using their load hauling accessories took off, coming back a couple of hours later with a total of 1,195 pounds of food.

In the last 7 years that I have been here, this is definitely the largest food drive in the shortest amount of time. And such variety, culturally diverse food, food for the kids Backpack program, diapers & wipes for the Baby Corner and fresh produce.

Thank you to the organizers for wanting to have their own West Seattle Cranksgiving for the West Seattle Food Bank and most importantly to the enthusiastic riders.

You will make the 12,700 individuals that we serve extremely happy this holiday season.