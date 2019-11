ELECTION 2019: The other races

The City Council races got almost all the attention, but they weren’t the only ones on the ballot. Also of note (full results will be here):

KING COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8

Joe McDermott* – leading, 82%

Michael Neher

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 6

Leslie Harris* – leading, 66%

Molly Mitchell

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 1

Liza Rankin – leading, 51%

Eric Blumhagen

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 5

Chandra Hampson – leading, 66%

Rebeca Muñiz

SEATTLE PORT COMMISSION POSITION 3

Sam Cho – leading, 57%

Grant Degginger

SEATTLE PORT COMMISSION POSITION 5

Fred Felleman* – leading, 69%

Garth Jacobson