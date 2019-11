Tonight’s election also includes two statewide ballot measures and one for King County.

INITIATIVE 976 (car-tab taxes) – Results here – “yes” is ahead

REFERENDUM 88 (affirmative action) – Results here – “approved” is ahead

KING COUNTY PROP 1 (Medic One levy) – Results here (PDF) – 79% yes, 21% no

Looking for the other statewide measures? Results here.