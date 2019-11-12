ELECTION 2019: 6th round of results

One week after the voting ended, vote-counting continues. It’s mostly a daily trickle from now on, so this will be our last daily update, but here’s where the Seattle City Council District 1 vote totals stand after today’s results report:

Lisa Herbold – 19,835 – 55.71 %

Phil Tavel – 15,638 – 43.92 %

Comparing today’s ballot-return stats to the number counted so far, fewer than 600 remain uncounted in D-1. Turnout for this district is already above 54 percent; 2015 turnout was 45 percent, with ~10,000 fewer ballots returned, ~7,500 fewer registered voters. The final results will be certified in 2 weeks.