ELECTION 2019: 30+ hours left to vote!

Just arrived in the 44th/Alaska lot in The Junction – thanks to Lora Radford from the West Seattle Junction Association for the photo – signage for parking spots temporarily reserved for ballot drop-off. This dropbox is also next to bus stops. You have until 8 pm Tuesday to get your ballot into a dropbox (also nearby are ones outside the High Point, White Center, and South Park libraries – here’s the full countywide list). If you’re sending it by postal mail, don’t wait that long; it needs to be postmarked no later than tomorrow, and most mailbox pickups are earlier. As of today’s midday count, almost 80 percent of West Seattle/South Park ballots are still out.